Hart makes 33 saves, Raffl breaks tie as Flyers beat Devils

Philadelphia Flyers’ Nate Prosser, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEWARK — Carter Hart made 33 saves and fourth-line forward Michael Raffl scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Captain Claude Giroux scored his first of the year and defenseman Nate Prosser had his first since April 2018 to help the Flyers sweep the two-game series in New Jersey against their Turnpike rivals.

Defenseman Damon Severson scored for New Jersey, and Scott Wedgewood made 14 saves.

The Devils are without top goalie Mackenzie Blackwood after a positive COVID-19 test.