Halak bedevils Rangers again in 1-0 shutout

Boston Bruins’ Nick Ritchie (21) celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Jaroslav Halak made 21 saves, Nick Ritchie scored in the second period and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 1-0 for their fifth straight victory.

Halak earned his 51st career shutout as the East Division leaders extended their point streak to 10 games (9-0-1) in a physical, tight-checking tussle that included several fights.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots but the Rangers were blanked for the second time in three games and dropped their third in a row.

Halak improved his career record against the Rangers to 23-8-1.

New York has been shut out three times this season, all at Madison Square Garden.

