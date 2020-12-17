Former Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist to miss season with heart condition

by: Associated Press

FILE – New York Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist reacts after a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in New York, in this Sunday, March 1, 2020, file photo. The Flyers defeated the Rangers 5-3. Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition, announcing the news a little more than two months after joining the Washington Capitals. Lundqvist posted a written statement and a videotaped one on social media Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, saying it was a “pretty tough and emotional day.” The 38-year-old from Sweden was bought out by the New York Rangers after 15 seasons and signed a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Washington in October. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON — Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist says he will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition.

He announcing the news about two months after joining the Washington Capitals.

Lundqvist posted a written statement and a videotaped one on social media Thursday, saying it was a “pretty tough and emotional day.”

He said he has been having various tests on his heart “for several weeks” and “unfortunately won’t be able to join the team this year.”

The 38-year-old from Sweden was bought out by the New York Rangers after 15 seasons and signed a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Washington in October.

