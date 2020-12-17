Former Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist to miss season with heart condition

FILE – New York Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist reacts after a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in New York, in this Sunday, March 1, 2020, file photo. The Flyers defeated the Rangers 5-3. Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition, announcing the news a little more than two months after joining the Washington Capitals. Lundqvist posted a written statement and a videotaped one on social media Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, saying it was a “pretty tough and emotional day.” The 38-year-old from Sweden was bought out by the New York Rangers after 15 seasons and signed a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Washington in October. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON — Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist says he will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition.

He announcing the news about two months after joining the Washington Capitals.

Lundqvist posted a written statement and a videotaped one on social media Thursday, saying it was a “pretty tough and emotional day.”

Some tough news I need to share with you all.. pic.twitter.com/y7ZtAoo39Q — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) December 17, 2020

He said he has been having various tests on his heart “for several weeks” and “unfortunately won’t be able to join the team this year.”

The 38-year-old from Sweden was bought out by the New York Rangers after 15 seasons and signed a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Washington in October.

