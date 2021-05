Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark (35) stops New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere (13) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO — Jack Eichel, Dylan Cozens and Tobias Rieder scored and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers.

Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller scored first-period goals for the Rangers.

Linus Ullmark finished with 28 saves.

Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves.