Devils sign defenseman Dmitry Kulikov

NEWARK — The New Jersey Devils have added experience to their defense, signing Russian Dmitry Kulikov to a one-year, $1.15 million contract.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal Thursday.

The 29-year-old Kulikov had two goals and eight assists in 51 games with Winnipeg last season.

He averaged more than 20 minutes a game.

Earlier this month, the Devils acquired defenseman Ryan Murray from Columbus for a draft pick.

New Jersey also has Will Butcher, P.K. Subban, Damon Severson and Connor Carrick returning from last year’s team, and top prospects in Kevin Bahl, Ty Smith and Reilly Walsh.