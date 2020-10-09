Devils sign 2-time Stanley Cup winning goalie Corey Crawford

FILE – In this June 10, 2015, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks’ goalie Corey Crawford hoists the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series, in Chicago. The Blackhawks will not re-sign goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency, potentially signaling a more extensive rebuild for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises. General manager Stan Bowman said he had a “bit of an emotional” conversation with Crawford on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils quickly filled a spot in their goaltending rotation, signing 2-time Stanley Cup Champion Corey Crawford.

Crawford was allowed to become a free agent after the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The deal is for two years at $3.9 million per season.

“We are excited to bring Corey into our organization, as he is a proven winner and two-time Stanley Cup Champion.” said Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald. “We will look to him to assume a leadership role and be a strong presence for our young core. Crawford’s compete level and ability to battle will rub off on the entire group.”

Crawford posted a 260-162-53 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average with 26 shoutouts in 488 career games in 13 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. He is ranked seventh in goals-against average among active goaltenders/25th in NHL history, while also placing eighth in save percentage among active goaltenders/14th in NHL history.

He backstopped the Blackhawks to two Stanley Cups in 2013 and 2015 and won a Gold Medal with Canada at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Crawford replaces the now departed Cory Schneider in the Devils goaltending tandem with Mackenzie Blackwood.