Devils re-sign goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 15: Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates the win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Prudential Center on November 15, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.The New Jersey Devils defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEWARK — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year, $8.4 million contract.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal for the Devils’ No. 1 goaltender.

Blackwood will earn $1.48 million this coming season. His salary will jump to $2.8 million the following season and $4.12 million in 2022-23.

Blackwood posted a 22-14-8 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and three shutouts in a season that was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic and later restarted by going straight into the playoffs with 24 teams.

The recently turned 24-year-old had a .915 save percentage. The Devils went 28-29-12, missing the playoffs.