Devils put goalie Cory Schneier on unconditional waivers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 18: Cory Schneider #35 of the New Jersey Devils takes a break during the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on September 18, 2019 in New York City. The Devils defeated the Rangers 4-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NEWARK — The New Jersey Devils have placed goaltender Cory Schneider on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the final two years of his contract.

The Devils announced the move on Thursday, the day before the start of the NHL’s free agency period.

The 34-year-old Schneider has two years remaining on the seven-year, $42 million contract.

He was to be paid $6 million annually the last two seasons. The buyout is $8 million spread out over four years.

Schneider had struggled the past two seasons and spent part of last season in the minor leagues.