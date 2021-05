New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin (31) stops a shot by New Jersey Devils’ Kyle Palmieri (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Yegor Sharangovich and Nicholas Merkley scored in the third period and the New Jersey Devils sent the New York Rangers to their fourth straight loss with a 5-2 victory.

Pavel Zacha, Will Butcher and Mikhail Maltsev also scored for New Jersey.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 37 saves as the Devils returned to action after a long pause due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Janne Kuokkanen added three assists in the win. Colin Blackwell and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Rangers