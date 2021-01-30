Devils comeback falls short as Sabres win 4-3 in shootout

Devils Sabres Hockey

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) carries the puck past New Jersey Devils forward Yegor Sharangovich (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO — Jack Eichel scored in a shootout, Linus Ullmark made 31 saves, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Saturday.

Victor Olofsson, Tobias Rieder and Eric Staal also scored as the Sabres improved to 3-0-1 in their past four games.

Janne Kuokkanen, Ty Smith and Andreas Johnsson scored for New Jersey in former Sabres coach Lindy Ruff’s first trip to Buffalo since taking over the Devils this offseason. Scott Wedgewood stopped 28 shots.

Eichel returned to the game in the third period after taking a puck to the mouth and briefly leaving for the dressing room.

The teams meet again in Buffalo on Sunday.

