Devils acquire Johnsson, send Anderson to Toronto

NEWARK — The New Jersey Devils continued their offseason makeover by acquiring winger Andreas Johnsson from the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Joey Anderson.

Johnsson, 25, had eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 43 games last season. He is signed for three more years at a salary cap hit of $3.4 million.

Toronto traded Johnsson to clear much-needed cap space.

Anderson, 22, bounced back and forth between New Jersey and its American Hockey League affiliate in Binghamton the past two seasons.

