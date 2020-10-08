Devils acquire defenseman Ryan Murray from Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Ryan Murray, left, and Vancouver Canucks’ Tyler Toffoli fight for a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets defeated the Canucks 5-3. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

NEWARK — The New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman Ryan Murray from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

The 27-year-old Murray, the No. 2 overall pick in 2012, had two goals and seven assists in 27 games last season with the Blue Jackets, and added goal in nine playoff games.

In 347 regular-season games in seven NHL seasons, all with Columbus, he has 15 goals and 95 assists.

