Crosby scores in OT, Penguins beat Rangers 5-4

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his overtime goal with Pierre-Olivier Joseph, against the New York Rangers in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Sidney Crosby scored at 2:27 of overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 5-4 to stop a two-game skid.

Jason Zucker, Brandon Tanev, Kasperi Kapanen and Jake Guentzel also had goals for Pittsburgh, and Casey DeSmith made 30 saves.

Guentzel tied it 4-all midway through the third period, and Pierre-Olivier Joseph had two assists as the Penguins improved to 3-0 against the Rangers this season.

Brendan Lemieux, Kevin Rooney, Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin scored for New York, which lost for the fifth time in six games — all of them decided by one goal.

Alexandar Georgiev made 33 saves.