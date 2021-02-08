Cizikas, Martin score in 3rd as Islanders top Rangers 2-0

Anders Lee, left, of the New York Islanders attempts to deflect a shot but he is stopped by Igor Shesterkin, right, of the New York Rangers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK — Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin scored 2:05 apart in the third period to help Semyon Varlamov and the New York Islanders beat the New York Rangers 2-0 at Madison Square Garden.

Varlamov made 30 saves for his third shutout this season — second against the Rangers — as the Islanders won their second consecutive game.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz earned his 850th victory, passing Ken Hitchcock for third place on the NHL’s career list. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots, but the Rangers’ four-game point streak ended.