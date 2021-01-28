Capitals score 5 in 2nd to erase deficit and beat Islanders

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) skates with the puck against Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals scored four times in just over five minutes to come back to beat the New York Islanders 6-3.

Zdeno Chara added his first with his new team to cap a five-goal second period.

The Islanders led 3-0 before Conor Sheary scored his first two goals for Washington, Garnet Hathaway tied it and John Carlson put the Capitals ahead on the power play.

They set a franchise record with points in their first eight games of the season and have yet to lose in regulation under new coach Peter Laviolette.

New York lost its third consecutive game in regulation.

