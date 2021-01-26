Capitals beat Islanders on goal with 26 seconds left

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson, center, celebrates his goal with right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and left wing Jakub Vrana (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, as New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) skates by, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — Justin Schultz scored the go-ahead goal with 26.4 seconds left, Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the New York Islanders 3-2 despite another injury to a key player.

Schultz’s goal allowed the Capitals to narrowly avoid a fifth consecutive overtime game, which has never happened in franchise history.

Washington lost center Lars Eller midway through the third period when he was hit into the glass from behind by Leo Komarov.

Capitals defenseman John Carlson had a power-play goal playing in Alex Ovechkin’s spot, and Daniel Sprong scored his first with Washington.

Noah Dobson and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders.