Bruins fight off Devils in opening night shootout, 3-2

NEWARK — Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, then scored the only goal in the shootout as the Boston Bruins beat New Jersey 3-2 to spoil Lindy Ruff’s debut as Devils coach.

Marchand scored a power-play goal and set up another by Nick Ritchie for the Bruins, who won the Presidents’ Trophy for having the best record in the NHL during the 2019-20 regular season.

Tuukka Rask made 20 saves, including two on breakaways in overtime, and added two stops in the shootout.

Miles Wood and rookie defenseman Ty Smith scored for New Jersey, which missed the playoffs last year.

Mackenzie Blackwood was outstanding in making 35 saves.

The teams play again in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.