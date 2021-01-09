Barzal agrees to 3-year deal, back on ice with Islanders

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2020 file photo shows New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Denver. Barzal has agreed to terms on a contract with the New York Islanders, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Barzal missed the first several days of training camp as a restricted free agent without a deal for the upcoming season. He was back on the ice for practice Saturday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Mathew Barzal has agreed to a $21 million, three-year contract with the New York Islanders.

Barzal missed the first several days of training camp as a restricted free agent without a deal for the upcoming season.

He was back on the ice for practice Saturday.

Barzal led the Islanders with 60 points in 68 games last season and had 17 points in the playoffs during their run to the Eastern Conference final.

The 23-year-old was considered the top unsigned player in the NHL when camps opened.

He has 207 points in 234 career regular-season games in the NHL.

