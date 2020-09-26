After 13 seasons, Rangers trade Staal to Red Wings

Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers

NEW YORK — The Detroit Red Wings acquired defenseman Marc Staal and a second-round draft pick from the New York Rangers for future considerations.

The draft pick is in 2021.

The 33-year-old Staal had two goals and nine assists in 52 games this past season.

He’s played his whole 13-season NHL career so far with the Rangers.

Staal ranks sixth on the Rangers’ career list in games played with 892.

