NHL to play 2 outdoor games at Lake Tahoe in February

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2016, file photo, more than 50,000 fans watch the Minnesota Wild play the Chicago Blackhawks at TCF Bank Stadium during the NHL Stadium Series hockey game, in Minneapolis. Sportsnet and The Athletic reported that the NHL is planning to have a set of outdoor games in Lake Tahoe in February with games between the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, and Philadelphia Flyers. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig, File)

STATELINE, Nev. — The National Hockey League is slated to play two outdoor games at Lake Tahoe in February.

That’s according to Sportsnet and The Athletic.

According to both media outlets, the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights will play on Feb. 20. The Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers will play on Feb. 21 in what the NHL is calling its “Outdoor Weekend” showcase.

Fans will not be allowed to attend, Sportsnet reported.

The game is set to be played on a rink that’ll be built on the Edgewood Tahoe Resort’s golf course in Stateline, Nevada, The Athletic reported.

According to The Athletic, the Winter Classic, which was slated to be played Friday, was postponed and pushed back to Jan. 1, 2022, with the Minnesota Wild taking on the St. Louis Blues at Target Field.