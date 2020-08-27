NHL postpones Thursday’s playoff games

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) looks to pass the puck while being pursued by Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (81), of Denmark, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The National Hockey League has postponed Thursday’s playoff games after members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the league to suspend its games in the wake of a Black man being shot by police in Wisconsin over the weekend.

Nazem Kadri, who plays for the Colorado Avalanche, posted on Twitter that the decision was made by the players to postpone the games.

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, who co-created the HDA, had been very vocal on social media, asking the league to postpone the games.

On Thursday, Kane celebrated the news of the league postponing the games.

“The PLAYERS took a stand today, they stepped up,” Kane said. “Proud of my fellow nhl PLAYERS for their action.”

Exactly. The PLAYERS took a stand today, they stepped up. Proud of my fellow nhl PLAYERS for their action. https://t.co/IKcsvcoUbl — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2020

On Wednesday, Kane took to Twitter to request that the league suspend its two second-round playoff games to send a “clear message that human right must take priority over sports.”

On Wednesday, the NHL faced backlash for allowing several games to happen and holding a moment of reflection, instead of postponing them as several other leagues had done.

The boycott began when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to come out of their locker room to play the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of its playoff series.

Full statement from the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/jjGEyVcCmB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020

Teams and players in MLB, MLS, and WNBA also participated in the protest by either postponing or sitting out of games.