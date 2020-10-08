NFL’s chief medical officer says league could pause season amid rising COVID-19 cases

The NFL’s chief medical officer told NFL Network that the league could pause the 2020 season due to rising COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

In an interview with NFL Network’s Judy Battista, Dr. Allen Sills said that every option is on the table after several players on the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We have never taken any option off the table, which includes, like you said, some type of pause or reset and any other alternative arrangements,” Dr. Sills said in the interview. “But right now, what we are focused on is what we can learn from these types of situations trying to make sure that transmissions are not ongoing in those situations.”

Would the NFL push pause on the season or reconsider bubbles? We asked Dr. Allen Sills. pic.twitter.com/B6KsoTi5yT — Judy Battista (@judybattista) October 7, 2020

“Also, keep in mind that we’ve got nine to 10 weeks of data now with over 400,000 tests, and we’ve had about 83 positive cases and the overwhelming majority of those cases we have not seen transmission,” Dr. Sills continued.

This comes as the league has had to push several games back because of players and staff on the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, and the Las Vegas Raiders testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to WTVF, 22 Titans players have tested positive for the virus after 15 players worked out at a local high school.

The league postponed the Titans’ Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now their game Saturday against the Buffalo Bills is in jeopardy.

Dr. Sills added that the league’s COVID-19 protocols have worked for the most part, but they will continue to work on closing any loopholes, but he knows they have a lot of work cut out for them because “the virus is a relentless opponent.”

“Even 90 to 95% compliance with our protocols is not enough,” Dr. Sills concluded. “That is not a passing grade because that leaves us a bit vulnerable.”

CBS Sports reports that the facilities of the Titans and Patriots remain closed.