FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in East Rutherford, N.J. The Los Angeles Chargers host the winless Jets on Sunday, in a midseason matchup of struggling teams. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

LOS ANGELES — Joey Bosa remembers the previous time the Los Angeles Chargers faced a winless team this far into a season.

He is hoping history doesn’t repeat itself on Sunday when the Chargers host the winless New York Jets in a midseason matchup of struggling teams.

The Jets are the 27th team since the merger to go without a win in their first nine games while the Chargers are on a three-game losing skid along with dropping seven of their past eight games.