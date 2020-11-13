Tate apologizes for outburst, says it ‘won’t happen again’

New York Giants’ Golden Tate, right, catches a touchdown in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Sean Murphy-Bunting during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants receiver Golden Tate apologized for an outburst that caused coach Joe Judge to leave him home before last week’s game at Washington.

Tate said he “just got caught up in the moment” when he twice screamed “throw me the ball” into cameras during a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 2.

Judge and Tate had a lengthy conversation earlier this week in hopes of moving on.

Tate says “I handled it the wrong way and brought negative attention to our organization. It was something that won’t happen again.”