Struggling Giants head to LA in search of Judge’s first win

INGLEWOOD, Calif.— The New York Giants are headed to Los Angeles this weekend in search of Joe Judge’s first victory as their head coach. Judge was New England’s special teams coordinator when the Patriots beat Sean McVay’s Rams 13-3 in the Super Bowl 20 months ago.

More recently, Judge had phone conversations with McVay for tips on how to succeed as a first-time head coach.

Their first matchup as head coaches looks like a mismatch, with the 2-1 Rams appearing to be a solid team, while the 0-3 Giants are looking like one of the NFL’s worst.

