Still hunting playoffs, 3-7 Giants visit Burrow-less Cincy

NFL

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Eagles Giants Football

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (5) reacts after making a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The New York Giants find themselves in a unusual spot: a 3-7 record and still in contention.

Such is the NFC East. Now they travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals (2-7-1), who are still reeling from their misfortune last week.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in the loss to Washington and the Bengals will start seldom-used Ryan Finley or Brandon Allen in his place.

With six games to play, the Giants are trying not to think about the possibility of the playoffs just yet.

The Bengals are trying to salvage something from another disappointing season.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Good Trouble' star Sherry Cola talks hit Freeform series, stand-up comedy

'Real World' reunited: Kevin Powell talks new Paramount+ series

Jon Batiste talks new album, Golden Globe win

Watch with Dan: March docs include 'The Speed Cubers,' 'The Social Dilemma,' and 'Long Shot'

Helping women navigate the workforce

6 injured in East Side crash that damaged outdoor dining area, fruit stand

Multi-vehicle crash in Midtown Manhattan shuts down part of 2nd Ave.

Chilly weekend ahead, but a warmup is on the way

Cuomo aides altered nursing home death reports: NYT, WSJ