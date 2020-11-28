Still hunting playoffs, 3-7 Giants visit Burrow-less Cincy

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (5) reacts after making a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The New York Giants find themselves in a unusual spot: a 3-7 record and still in contention.

Such is the NFC East. Now they travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals (2-7-1), who are still reeling from their misfortune last week.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in the loss to Washington and the Bengals will start seldom-used Ryan Finley or Brandon Allen in his place.

With six games to play, the Giants are trying not to think about the possibility of the playoffs just yet.

The Bengals are trying to salvage something from another disappointing season.

