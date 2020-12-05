Seahawks become last team to put player on COVID list ahead of Giants clash

Seattle Seahawks’ Bryan Mone (92) stands with teammates against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks have placed injured defensive tackle Bryan Mone on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Seattle had been the only team in the league to avoid using the list during the regular season.

Mone has been on injured reserve due to an ankle injury and was not eligible to play this week against the New York Giants.

Mone has appeared in eight games this season.

Seattle also placed cornerback Tre Flowers on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury suffered last week against Philadelphia.

