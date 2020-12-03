Saquon Barkley has no doubts about return from ACL injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley has no doubt he will get back on the field and play for the New York Giants once he’s finished rehabilitating the torn ACL in his right knee.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the injury ended his season on Sept. 20, Barkley on Thursday would not put a timetable on his return.

The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year insists his goal is to improve 1% every day.

The running back has now been hit with injuries two straight seasons.

He missed three games last year because of a high ankle sprain.