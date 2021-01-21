Saleh’s Jets path shaped by 9/11: ‘I’m supposed to be here’

FILE – San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is shown during an NFL football game against Arizona Cardinals, in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo. The search for a new coach continues for the New York Jets after they completed an in-person interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, without apparently reaching a deal.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh was trudging along in his professional life nearly 20 years ago trying to find satisfaction and direction.

His brother’s harrowing experience during the 9/11 attacks changed all that.

Saleh is now the head coach of the New York Jets and in the city that shaped his life during one of the country’s darkest moments. Saleh made NFL history when he was hired, becoming the first Muslim American head coach in NFL history.

Now he is tasked with being the coach to restore the franchise to respectability.

He said in his introductory news conference that he felt like the Jets were home to him when he interviewed with them.

Saleh is taking a CEO-type approach to his new job by overseeing the entire team and not just one area.

The former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator announced during his introductory news conference Thursday that he hired Jeff Ulbrich to run the Jets’ defense.

Ulbrich is a former NFL linebacker who was on Atlanta’s staff and promoted to defensive coordinator under interim head coach Raheem Morris last season after Dan Quinn was fired.

Saleh also announced that Mike LaFleur will be the Jets’ offensive coordinator after he was the 49ers’ passing game coordinator the past three seasons.