Saleh begins tough task of changing Jets’ identity, culture

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, then-San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh cheers on his team from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle. The New York Jets’ new head coach is charged with turning around the fortunes of a franchise that has missed out on the playoffs the past 10 seasons — the NFL’s longest active drought — and has a few generations of frustrated fans impatiently waiting for at least a chance at another Super Bowl. After all, it has been 52 years and counting. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The toughest part of the job begins now for Robert Saleh.

The New York Jets’ new head coach is charged with helping turn around the fortunes of a franchise that has missed out on the playoffs the past 10 seasons and has a few generations of frustrated fans impatiently waiting for at least a chance at another Super Bowl.

The 41-year-old former 49ers defensive coordinator wasn’t flashy or boisterous in his introductory news conference but he was assertive with his vision for the future.

He has everyone believing that this is the start of a new era for the Jets. One without jokes about losing.