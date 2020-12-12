Reunion time for Jamal Adams as Seahawks host winless Jets

NFL

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Cardinals Seahawks Football

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams, right, gets to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) just as Murray gets a pass off, during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE — Pete Carroll has regularly pulled aside players during his time in Seattle when they’re about to face a former team.

This week his conversation was with Jamal Adams.

The 2019 All-Pro safety will face his former teammates in New York when the Seahawks host the Jets on Sunday.

Adams had three great seasons with the Jets but a messy divorce this offseason led to his trade to Seattle.

Adams has been great as a pass rusher for the Seahawks with 7 1/2 sacks from the safety position.

He’ll be facing former teammates that are still searching for their first victory.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast

Biden administration to reach 100 million vaccines ahead of schedule