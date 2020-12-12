Reunion time for Jamal Adams as Seahawks host winless Jets

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams, right, gets to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) just as Murray gets a pass off, during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE — Pete Carroll has regularly pulled aside players during his time in Seattle when they’re about to face a former team.

This week his conversation was with Jamal Adams.

The 2019 All-Pro safety will face his former teammates in New York when the Seahawks host the Jets on Sunday.

Adams had three great seasons with the Jets but a messy divorce this offseason led to his trade to Seattle.

Adams has been great as a pass rusher for the Seahawks with 7 1/2 sacks from the safety position.

He’ll be facing former teammates that are still searching for their first victory.