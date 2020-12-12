Reunion time for Jamal Adams as Seahawks host winless Jets

SEATTLE — Pete Carroll has regularly pulled aside players during his time in Seattle when they’re about to face a former team.
This week his conversation was with Jamal Adams.
The 2019 All-Pro safety will face his former teammates in New York when the Seahawks host the Jets on Sunday.
Adams had three great seasons with the Jets but a messy divorce this offseason led to his trade to Seattle.
Adams has been great as a pass rusher for the Seahawks with 7 1/2 sacks from the safety position.
He’ll be facing former teammates that are still searching for their first victory.