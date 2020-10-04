Rams hold off Giants 17-9; Ramsey, Tate fight after game

Players from the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams scuffle at the end of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams grinded out a 17-9 victory over the New York Giants in a game marred by a postgame fight between Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants receiver Golden Tate.

Jared Goff hit Cooper Kupp for a 55-yard touchdown with 6:56 to play.

Ramsey and Tate scuffled at midfield after the final whistle after a game filled with trash-talking between the two Nashville-area natives.

The Giants wide receiver and Rams cornerback exchanged blows near midfield after the game and had to be separated by teammates and coaches.

Tate and Ramsey walked toward each other as the game ended and both took swings before going down to the turf.

The two have been part of a family feud since last summer. Ramsey has two young children with Tate’s sister, and Tate was publicly upset last year when the couple went through a nasty public breakup.

The loss leaves the Giants still win-less on the year at 0-4, joining the 0-4 New York Jets, who lost Thursday.

The Buffalo Bills not only lead the New York delegation, but lead the AFC East with a conference-best 4-0 record.