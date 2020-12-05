Raiders, Carr head to Meadowlands, wary of 0-11 Jets

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold gives a thumbs-up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is wary of the 0-11 New York Jets.

He doesn’t want his squad to be the team that gives them their first victory.

Carr recalls last season when Sam Darnold and the Jets rolled past the Raiders 34-3 at MetLife Stadium.

But the Jets haven’t been able to get just one victory this season. T

hey’ve already set the franchise mark for the longest single-season losing streak and a loss Sunday to the Raiders will tie for the worst overall skid set across two seasons by the 1995-96 team under Rich Kotite.