Next up for banged-up Jets: ‘Whoever’s got a pulse’

File-New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Buffalo Bills’ Dean Marlowe (31) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. New York Jets wide receivers Breshad Perriman and Crowder sat out practice Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, with injuries, and they could miss the team’s game at Indianapolis on Sunday. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets coach Adam Gase said it appears wide receiver Jamison Crowder won’t be ready to go at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Gase says Crowder’s chances are doubtful and that comes a day after acknowledging that wide receiver Breshad Perriman likely won’t play in either of the next two games because of an ankle injury.

Gase says whoever’s got a pulse will be an option to play for the banged-up Jets at Indianapolis.

Right tackle George Fant is sitting out with a concussion and center Connor McGovern is dealing with a hamstring injury.

