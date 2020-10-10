Murray, Cardinals look to snap mini-skid against 0-4 Jets

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase reacts during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Jets and Giants are both 0-4 for the first time since 1976, and victories might be tough to come by this season. That has left the fans of both teams frustrated, disgusted and already looking to next season just four games into this season. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals want to feel the way they did a few weeks ago.

That was back when they were about to open the season with two straight wins.

Coming off consecutive losses, they knew they needed to change their approach this week when they returned to the practice field.

The 2-2 Cardinals are heading to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, looking to end a mini-slump.

And they’ll be facing the winless and 0-4 New York Jets, who are trying to avoid opening a season with five losses for the first time since 1996.

