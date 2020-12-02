McCoy ready to start for Giants with Jones iffy

New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) hands off the ball to running back Wayne Gallman (22) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones missed practice because of a hamstring injury.

The second-year player was injured in the second half of Sunday’s win over the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Backup Colt McCoy took the first-team reps in the workout which was mostly a walk-through.

Wednesday. Giants coach Joe Judge shed no light whether Jones would be able to play Sunday against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Jones said he is feeling better but he needs to continue to improve.

McCoy has been in the NFL since 2010. He started three games in the last two seasons.