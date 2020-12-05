Matchup of division leaders: Seahawks vs Giants. The Giants?

New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) looks to throw during the second half of NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

SEATTLE — In this strangest of NFL seasons in this weirdest of years, here’s a matchup of division leaders you wouldn’t expect: Seattle hosting the New York Giants.

Certainly the Seahawks on top of the tough NFC West is no stretch.

They are 8-3, have a dynamic offense and improving defense, and plenty of pedigree under coach Pete Carroll.

It’s their opponent that makes little sense — except in 2020. New York is 4-7, has yet to beat a team with a winning record, and enters the most difficult portion of its schedule.

Yet the Giants are tied atop the awful NFC East with Washington, which it has beaten twice.

If anyone can relate to the situation currently facing the Giants it’s Pete Carroll.

A decade ago Carroll was in his first season in Seattle. And for the entirety of that season the NFC West was an ongoing punchline because of its futility that ended with the Seahawks winning the division title with a losing record.

It sounds awfully familiar to the NFC East this year, which the Giants currently lead at 4-7 heading into Sunday’s matchup against the NFC West-leading Seahawks.

The Giants have rebounded from their 0-5 start by winning four of their past six.

