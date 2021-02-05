Local front-line workers head to Tampa for special Super Bowl

Cheryl Greenberg is attending her first NFL game ever; it just happens to be the Super Bowl.

HAMDEN, Conn. — The most valuable player of Super Bowl 55 has already been determined. It won’t be a player from Kansas City or Tampa Bay, but instead, a group.

Without the hard work of millions of front-line COVID-19 healthcare professionals, there would be no game this weekend. The NFL understands that and is extending their thanks to thousands.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this. The fact that the Giants picked me, I’m so thrilled,” Quest Diagnostics phlebotomist Cheryl Greenberg told PIX11 News. “It could have been anyone else.”

Greenberg is still in disbelief. Her first ever NFL game will be at the Super Bowl in Tampa.

The Hamden, Conn., resident will be one of 22,000 fans allowed inside of Raymond James Stadium to watch the Buccaneers play the Chiefs. Nearly 7,500 in that group are healthcare workers. All 32 NFL teams, including the New York Giants, invited front-line guests with an all-expenses-paid trip to the big game.

“It really means a lot. To have your work appreciated and acknowledged is wonderful. It’s very hard to work under these conditions, “said Greenberg.

The Giants are sending four total guests to the Super Bowl. In addition to Greenberg, Joseph Mannarano and Zenaida Palmros from Hackensack Meridian Health along with Rosa Bermudez from Quest Diagnostics will be in attendance.

“This is amazing. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’m so happy I’m going,” Greenberg said. “I just want to get there now.”