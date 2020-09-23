Jones not feeling more pressure with Saquon out for season

NFL

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Giants Bears Football

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t putting any more pressure on himself because the New York Giants will be without offensive star Saquon Barkley for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old from Duke is smart enough to know his job is tough enough without trying to do more than what’s being asked by the coaching staff.

The truth is the Giants (0-2) need more from all the players to start winning.

New York will try to give Joe Judge his first win as head coach Sunday when they face the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) at MetLife Stadium.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Mayor says school closure rules may change

Quiet and warm stretch of weather through the work week

Service dog helps Queens boy with autism thrive

What NY's cannabis legalization means for New Yorkers with old marijuana arrests

NYS budget still in limbo

Brooklyn mom victim of unemployment identity hacker

Paterson police unveil new strategy

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street