Jones not feeling more pressure with Saquon out for season

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t putting any more pressure on himself because the New York Giants will be without offensive star Saquon Barkley for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old from Duke is smart enough to know his job is tough enough without trying to do more than what’s being asked by the coaching staff.

The truth is the Giants (0-2) need more from all the players to start winning.

New York will try to give Joe Judge his first win as head coach Sunday when they face the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) at MetLife Stadium.

