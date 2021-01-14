Jets’ search continues after 2nd meeting with Titans’ Smith

FILE – Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith instructs his players during NFL football training camp in Nashville, Tenn., in this Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, file photo. The New York Jets interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, for their head coaching vacancy. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets completed their in-person second interview with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as their search for a head coach continues.

Smith had a remote meeting with the Jets on Monday.

The team flew him in Wednesday to meet with team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson, team president Hymie Elhai and general manager Joe Douglas.

The visit continued through Thursday morning before Smith left the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Smith is the second of the nine candidates the Jets have interviewed in person.

San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh met with New York on Tuesday and Wednesday.

