Jets rookie Perine likely to have bigger role with Bell gone

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine (22) looks for an opening in the line during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. Perine was drafted in April to be the New York Jets’ running back of the future. Well, that might already be now. And a bit sooner than many probably expected. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — La’Mical Perine was drafted in April to be the New York Jets’ running back of the future.

Well, that might be now. And a bit sooner than many probably expected.

The Jets’ jammed-up backfield got a little less crowded Tuesday night when Le’Veon Bell was released.

The carries might start to shift more toward Perine when the 0-5 Jets take on the AFC East-rival Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

