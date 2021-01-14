Jets reach agreement with former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to become head coach

FILE – San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is shown during an NFL football game against Arizona Cardinals, in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo. The search for a new coach continues for the New York Jets after they completed an in-person interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, without apparently reaching a deal.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets reached an agreement in principle with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to hire him as their head coach. Saleh replaces Adam Gase who was fired on Jan. 3 after going 9-23 in two seasons.

We’ve reached an agreement in principle with Robert Saleh to become our head coach.



? https://t.co/CiIczkN97j pic.twitter.com/NC3nW27uNa — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 15, 2021

Saleh has been the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers since 2017. He built the defense that won last year’s NFC Championship before falling in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to that, he worked in various assistant positions with Jacksonville, Seattle and Houston.

The 41-year-old emerged as the favorite for the Jets job when he was brought in for a second and this time in-person interview Tuesday night. Those discussions extended into Wednesday.

Saleh is recognized as an energetic leader who is well liked by his players and had been the 49ers’ defensive coordinator under Kyle Shanahan since 2017.