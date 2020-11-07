Jets QB Darnold doubtful vs. Pats, Flacco expected to start

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rolls out of the pocket in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NEW YORK — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is doubtful to play Monday because of an injured shoulder.

Joe Flacco is expected to start in his place against the New England Patriots.

Coach Adam Gase said Saturday that Darnold would sit out practice after the quarterback had some issues throwing Friday.

Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1 and missed two games.

He struggled in the two games since his return while throwing for just 253 yards with two interceptions.

Darnold wasn’t happy with his passing during practice Friday and told the team he wasn’t comfortable.