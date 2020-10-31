Jets preparing for Chiefs’ ‘game wreckers’ on D

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to hand off during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold and the New York Jets know there’s plenty more to the Kansas City Chiefs than just Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered offense.

The other side of the ball is also pretty potent.

The Chiefs are ranked 18th in overall defense, but are fourth in the NFL against the pass.

Kansas City has intercepted at least one pass in five straight games.

There’s also the Chiefs’ sack-happy bunch up front with what Darnold says the Jets call game wreckers in Chris Jones and Frank Clark.

That’s a daunting task for a Jets team that is last in the league in several offensive categories.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid knows one of the intriguing subplots Sunday will be running back Le’Veon Bell’s first shot at his former team.

The two-time All-Pro joined the Chiefs after a rather acrimonious split with the Jets a couple weeks ago.

Bell had a get-your-feet wet game against the Denver Broncos last weekend.

He could have a much bigger role when the Super Bowl champs face the winless Jets at Arrowhead Stadium.