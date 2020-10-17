Jets play Dolphins trying to avoid first 0-6 start since ’96

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — When the Jets play Sunday at Miami, they’ll be looking to avoid their first 0-6 start since 1996. T

hat year they opened 0-8 en route to a 1-15 finish — worst in franchise history — under coach Rich Kotite.

Joe Flacco will get his second consecutive start at quarterback with Sam Darnold sidelined by a sprained shoulder.

Flacco went 18 of 33 for 195 yards and a TD in his Jets debut last week against Arizona. Flacco is 7-0 as a starter against Miami.

The Dolphins are coming off a 43-17 win at San Francisco.

