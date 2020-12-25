Jets make $1 million Christmas donation to 4 organizations

NFL

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Former New York Jets coach Walt Michaels dies at 89

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: New York Jets logo on the video screen during the First Round of the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26, 2018

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets made a $1 million donation to four organizations as part of the team’s social justice, inclusion and diversity efforts.

All Stars Project, Innocence Project, New York Urban League, and Year Up, which have the the goal of reducing barriers and creating opportunities for individuals in need, each will get $250,000.

Jets players, coaches, and staff will volunteer time and expertise on various upcoming projects with each organization.

“We wanted to contribute to these organizations and help push our community forward,” says Jets President Hymie Elhai. “It is our hope through these partnerships that we can positively affect the access, equity and rights of those in need.”

