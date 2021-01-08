Jets latest team to interview 49ers’ Saleh for coaching job

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh cheers on his team from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. One year ago, Saleh and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy missed out on the coaching carousel despite being coordinators of the two Super Bowl teams. The two figure to be near the top of many of the lists of possible head coaching candidates again this offseason when the NFL is hoping some new rules lead to more opportunities for minority coaches.(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

NEW YORK — The New York Jets became the latest NFL team to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for a coaching vacancy.

Saleh is one of the most popular candidates among the six teams looking for a new coach. Saleh has also spoken to Detroit and Atlanta.

The 41-year-old 49ers assistant is the third known candidate to meet virtually with the Jets.

They interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday and former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday.

The Jets fired Adam Gase last Sunday after he went 9-23 in two years, including 2-14 this season.