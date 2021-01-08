Jets latest team to interview 49ers’ Saleh for coaching job

NEW YORK — The New York Jets became the latest NFL team to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for a coaching vacancy.
Saleh is one of the most popular candidates among the six teams looking for a new coach. Saleh has also spoken to Detroit and Atlanta.
The 41-year-old 49ers assistant is the third known candidate to meet virtually with the Jets.
They interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday and former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday.
The Jets fired Adam Gase last Sunday after he went 9-23 in two years, including 2-14 this season.