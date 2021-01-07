Jets interview former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis for vacancy

FILE – Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis attends a new conference after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Cincinnati, in this Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, file photo. The New York Jets interviewed former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, for their head coaching vacancy. Lewis is currently on former Jets coach Herman Edwards’ staff at Arizona State as the Sun Devils’ co-defensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

NEW YORK — The New York Jets interviewed former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis for their head coaching vacancy.

Lewis is currently on former Jets coach Herman Edwards’ staff at Arizona State as the Sun Devils’ co-defensive coordinator.

The 62-year-old Lewis is the second known candidate with whom the Jets have completed a video interview.

The team also spoke to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday.

Lewis led the Bengals to the postseason seven times as coach from 2003-18 and has a 131-129-3 regular-season mark. But Cincinnati was 0-7 under Lewis in the playoffs.

