Jets hit bye week with no wins, lots of questions for future

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase reacts during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. From the unbeaten Steelers at the top to the winless Jets at the bottom, predictability has taken a hike halfway through NFL 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK — The rest of this lost season is about next season and beyond for the winless New York Jets.

They’ve already set embarrassing franchise history with the team’s first 0-9 start.

The games are dwindling and pulling off just one victory might become a tougher task by the week.

That makes going 0-16 a distinct possibility.

That will ultimately cost coach Adam Gase his job. It also leaves many questions for the Jets, maybe none bigger than the future of Sam Darnold who has dealt with injuries and inconsistency in his third season and could end up being replaced next season.