Jets hit bye week with no wins, lots of questions for future

NFL

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Halfway Overview Football

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase reacts during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. From the unbeaten Steelers at the top to the winless Jets at the bottom, predictability has taken a hike halfway through NFL 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The rest of this lost season is about next season and beyond for the winless New York Jets.

They’ve already set embarrassing franchise history with the team’s first 0-9 start.

The games are dwindling and pulling off just one victory might become a tougher task by the week.

That makes going 0-16 a distinct possibility.

That will ultimately cost coach Adam Gase his job. It also leaves many questions for the Jets, maybe none bigger than the future of Sam Darnold who has dealt with injuries and inconsistency in his third season and could end up being replaced next season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss