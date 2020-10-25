Jets fall to 0-7 with 18-10 loss to Bills

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, center, is sacked by the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Josh Allen and the Bills were held out of the end zone for the first time this season but Tyler Bass tied a franchise record with six field goals to help Buffalo snap a two-game skid with an 18-10 victory over the winless New York Jets.

It was the third game in 13 days for the Bills who lost to Tennessee and Kansas City before their ugly win over the 0-7 Jets.

Bass kicked a 40-yarder with 1:56 left after also making kicks of 53, 48, 46, 37 and 29 yards.

He also missed from 45 and 37 yards.

Adam Gase decided it was time to change things up with the New York Jets’ inept offense.

The coach handed off the playcalling duties to coordinator Dowell Loggains and the shakeup seemed to work early against the Buffalo Bills.

But then it skidded to a screeching halt in a brutal final two quarters.

New York finished with 4 total yards on offense after halftime.

The Jets blew an early 10-0 lead and Gase is unsure if he’ll start calling plays again next week at Kansas City.